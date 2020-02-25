Pakistan demands lifting of communication blockade in J&K

Pakistan on Tuesday raked up the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC here and demanded the immediate lifting of the communication restrictions and release of all the political leaders and activists in the Valley, saying any "inaction" by the international community will only "embolden" India.

Speaking at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council which is being held here in Switzerland from February 24 to March 20, Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari alleged that India continues to violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people and demanded the immediate repeal of all actions by India on August 5 last year in Kashmir.

India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

She alleged that "over six thousand Kashmiri people, activists... were arrested without the due process of law" and demanded their immediate release.

The minister, known for her hardline anti-India stance, said any "inaction" by the international community and the Council will only "embolden" India to act with impunity.