Pakistan PM Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

  Mar 09 2020
  • updated: Mar 09 2020, 16:35pm ist
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours,” the prime minister tweeted.

The Balochistan provincial government on Sunday announced a two-day holiday for the Hindu community to celebrate Holi.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

