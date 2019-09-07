Pakistan science minister trolls Chandrayaan-2 setback

In a series of tweets, Pakistan's Science Minister Fawad Hussain trolled India's failure to complete a soft landing for the Vikram Lander on the Moon.

Hussain tweeted, "Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like Abhinandan for tea across LoC, concentrate on poverty within, your approach on Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger. (sic)"

Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 7, 2019

In one tweet, he shared a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing ISRO staff. "Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha should ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation, (sic)" he tweeted.

Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation... https://t.co/48u0t6KatM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Indians and Pakistanis responded swiftly to Hussain.

Atif Tauqeer, a Pakistani poet, tweeted, "Somebody asked me once, what humans have achieved by landing on the moon except wasting billions of dollars?, “For curiosity“, I answered. There is nothing sacred than the quest of knowledge. Whatever humans have achieved so far, was a direct outcome of it. India didn’t waste money! (sic)"

Somebody asked me once, what humans have achieved by landing on the moon except wasting billions of dollars? “For curiosity“,I answered. There is nothing sacred than quest of knowledge. Whatever humans have achieved so far, was a direct outcome of it. India didn’t waste money! — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) September 6, 2019

Mariam tweeted on grammar, "And "satellite' is misspelt in his tweet. It's so embarrassing that instead of exhibiting a passion for tech he is making fun of them like a kid. Millions of kids in India are currently talking about possibilities and solutions for moon lander, is it a waste of money? (sic)"

And "satellite' is misspelled in his tweet. It's so embarrassing that instead of exhibiting passion for tech he is making fun of them like a kid. Millions of kids in India are currently talking about possibilities and solutions for moon lander, is it a waste of money? — Mariyam (@mariyamnz) September 6, 2019

AbbassFr tweeted, "Chaudhry Sahib, Modi didn't launch India's space program, it has been going on for decades and even US and USSR don't have 100% success record. We should try to overcome the challenges Pakistan is facing right now instead of celebrating someone's failure."

Chaudhry Sahib, Modi didn't launch India's space program, it has been going on for decades and even US and USSR don't have 100% success record. We should try to overcome the challenges Pakistan is facing right now instead of celebrating someone's failure — ABBASS (@AbbassFr) September 7, 2019

And Shailash Thakur tweeted, "Finding happiness in someone's failure is nothing but cowardness. Hope you understand! All the best from my side if you achieve even a quantum of what those each scientist had achieved. Not even Allah can save you due to this mindset! (sic)"