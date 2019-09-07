Pakistan science minister trolls Chandrayaan-2 setback

  • Sep 07 2019, 15:43pm ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2019, 15:43pm ist
Pakistan Science Minister, Fawad Hussain. (Image Twitter/@fawadchaudhry)

In a series of tweets, Pakistan's Science Minister Fawad Hussain trolled India's failure to complete a soft landing for the Vikram Lander on the Moon. 

Hussain tweeted, "Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like Abhinandan for tea across LoC, concentrate on poverty within, your approach on Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger. (sic)"

In one tweet, he shared a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing ISRO staff. "Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha should ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation, (sic)" he tweeted.

Indians and Pakistanis responded swiftly to Hussain. 

Atif Tauqeer, a Pakistani poet, tweeted, "Somebody asked me once, what humans have achieved by landing on the moon except wasting billions of dollars?, “For curiosity“, I answered. There is nothing sacred than the quest of knowledge. Whatever humans have achieved so far, was a direct outcome of it. India didn’t waste money! (sic)"

Mariam tweeted on grammar, "And "satellite' is misspelt in his tweet. It's so embarrassing that instead of exhibiting a passion for tech he is making fun of them like a kid. Millions of kids in India are currently talking about possibilities and solutions for moon lander, is it a waste of money? (sic)"

AbbassFr tweeted, "Chaudhry Sahib, Modi didn't launch India's space program, it has been going on for decades and even US and USSR don't have 100% success record. We should try to overcome the challenges Pakistan is facing right now instead of celebrating someone's failure."

And Shailash Thakur tweeted, "Finding happiness in someone's failure is nothing but cowardness. Hope you understand! All the best from my side if you achieve even a quantum of what those each scientist had achieved. Not even Allah can save you due to this mindset! (sic)"

