Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that a 34-year-old man sustained injuries due to the firing in the Kotkotera Sector on December 30.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of alleged ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.