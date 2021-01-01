Pak calls Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violation'

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jan 01 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 22:15 ist
Credit: PTI file photo.

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that a 34-year-old man sustained injuries due to the firing in the Kotkotera Sector on December 30.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of alleged ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Pakistan
Ceasefire violation

