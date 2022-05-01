Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians up in arms over plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

The Paris mayor's office wants to build tourist facilities and offices at the foot of the world-famous landmark

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2022, 03:13 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 03:13 ist
Around 35,000 signatures have been gathered so far. Credit: AFP Photo

Paris is aiming to redevelop the area around the Eiffel Tower in time for the 2024 Olympic Games, but the city's residents are beginning to rebel over a plan that would see 22 trees ripped up.

The Paris mayor's office wants to build tourist facilities and offices at the foot of the world-famous landmark.

Architect's projections show semi-submerged buildings covered in greenery.

But campaigners have launched a petition urging the mayor's office to ditch the plan, expressing particular concern over the fate of some very old trees.

"We reject the felling and endangerment of dozens of healthy trees, in particular the 200-year-old and 100-year-old trees, which really are the city's green lungs," says the petition, launched by four environmental groups.

Around 35,000 signatures have been gathered so far.

Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire sought to mollify opponents of the scheme.

"No 100-year-old tree will be cut down," he said.

His aides told AFP they were working to reduce the number of trees to be felled for the project, having already cut back from 42 to 22.

They also stressed the redevelopment was part of a plan that involved planting dozens of trees and creating a green space across the clogged centre of the French capital.

But campaigners remain unconvinced.

"They are creating some vegetation, but they are destroying a lot of it at the same time," said Philippe Khayat of the SOS Paris association, one of the backers of the petition.

The tower is one of the world's most famous buildings and welcomes some seven million visitors a year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Paris
environment
World news
Eiffel Tower

Related videos

What's Brewing

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

These health issues could affect your dog

These health issues could affect your dog

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

 