Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine overdose puts German care workers in hospital

The incident came after some German districts declined to use vaccines received over the weekend on suspicion that cold conditions were interrupted during delivery

Reuters, Berlin,
  Dec 28 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 21:43 ist
Germany's Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been overshadowed by a mishap in the north where eight workers in an elderly care home received an overdose.

Vorpommern-Ruegen district authorities said the workers in Stralsund city received five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on Sunday. Four went to hospital for observation after developing flu-like symptoms.

"I deeply regret the incident. This individual case is due to individual errors. I hope that all those affected do not experience any serious side-effects," district chief Stefan Kerth said in a statement.

Vorpommern-Ruegen authorities pointed to previous statements by BioNtech saying larger doses were tested in the Phase 1 study without serious consequences. There was no immediate comment from the pharmaceutical companies.

