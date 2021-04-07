Prince Hamzah 'under my protection' in his palace: Jordan king

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that his half-brother Prince Hamzah, allegedly involved in a palace plot, was "under my protection" with his family.

"Hamzah is now with his family in his palace under my protection," Abdullah said in address read out in his name on state television.

"He has committed before the (Hashemite) family to follow the path of his parents and grandparents, to be faithful to their message, and to place the interest of Jordan, its constitution and its laws above all other considerations."