Priyanka to star with Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in 'Heads of State'

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra's upcoming action series 'Citadel'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 06 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 17:44 ist
Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Credit: AFP File Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to share screen space with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming movie Heads of State.

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra's upcoming action series Citadel, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie Nobody, will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

Also Read: Citadel APAC Premiere: Rekha, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi & others set the blue carpet on fire

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is touted as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. It will be produced by the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Cena, who will also executive the film, welcomed Chopra on board the project in a post on Twitter.

"THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra!" the "F9" star tweeted.

Replying to Cena's post, Chopra wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo"

Chopra's latest project, Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, is set for premiere on Prime Video later this month. The actor will also feature in Sony’s Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

john cena
Idris Elba
Hollywood
Hollywood films
Citadel
Amazon Prime
priyanka chopra jonas

Related videos

What's Brewing

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 