Qantas plane lands in Sydney after emergency alarm

A Sydney-bound Qantas flight that issued a mayday alert on Wednesday, prompting an "emergency response" to the flight made touchdown at the Sydney airport.

The Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport. Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

