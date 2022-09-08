Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96; tributes pour in

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.
  • 00:01

    Trump hails queen's 'legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain'

  • 23:49

    White House says 'our hearts and our thoughts' go to queen's family and British people

  • 23:46

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Queen's death is an 'irreparable loss'

  • 23:41

    PM Modi condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

  • 23:40

    New King Charles calls mother's death 'a moment of greatest sadness'