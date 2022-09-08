Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96; tributes pour in

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.
Trump hails queen's 'legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain'
White House says 'our hearts and our thoughts' go to queen's family and British people
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Queen's death is an 'irreparable loss'
PM Modi condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II
New King Charles calls mother's death 'a moment of greatest sadness'