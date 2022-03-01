Red Cross seeks funds for Ukraine, access to detainees

Red Cross seeks funds for Ukraine aid, access to detainees

Red Cross issued the appeal as a huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Mar 01 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 17:57 ist
People stand and sit inside a Red Cross tent for people fleeing from Ukraine who arrive in Slovakia, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Red Cross agencies appealed on Tuesday for 250 million Swiss francs ($273 million) to provide food, water and shelter to millions of people in Ukraine where the humanitarian situation is "deteriorating rapidly" and to those who have fled abroad.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies - the world's largest disaster relief network - issued the joint appeal as a huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv, six days after Moscow's invasion began.

Also read: At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official

"We need the funds in order to address the humanitarian needs which are already staggering - food, water, shelter, health care, psychological support - and they are growing by the hour," Martin Schuepp, ICRC regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told a news briefing.

A priority was to reach people detained during the conflict and the ICRC is in touch with all sides regarding visits to detainees, he said. All sides have an obligation to facilitate the return of dead bodies, and ICRC teams are ready to help but remain limited in their movement due to insecurity, he added.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Red Cross
Switzerland

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 