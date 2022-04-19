Russia opening corridor for Ukraine troops in Mariupol

Russia says opening corridor for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

  Apr 19 2022
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 19:19 ist
Moscow said Tuesday that Russian forces had opened a humanitarian corridor so that Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms could leave the embattled city of Mariupol.

"The Russian armed forces opened a humanitarian corridor for the withdrawal of Ukrainian military personnel who voluntarily laid down their arms and militants of nationalist formations," the defence ministry said, adding the safe corridor was opened at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT).

