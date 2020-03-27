Russia to close restaurants, cafes from March 28

Russia to close restaurants, cafes from March 28 due to COVID-19

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 27 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 15:25 ist

The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Russian regions are to "halt the activities of public food service organisations," except for delivery services, a government decree said on Friday.

The decree also ordered regional authorities to halt the work of resorts until June, and to recommend that Russians limit travel.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared a non-working week from March 28 to April 5 to "prevent the threat of the quick spread of the illness," as the number of coronavirus cases has spiked in recent days, particularly in Moscow.

Track state-wise COVID-19 positive cases here

Putin also urged Russians to heed all recommendations of healthcare professionals and government officials.

The country has grounded all international flights from Friday, but stopped short of ordering a full-blown quarantine.

Two people have died of the coronavirus infection and 840 have so far fallen ill, according to official statistics. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 