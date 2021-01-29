Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine's producers said on Twitter on Friday.
Russia has described "Sputnik-Light", which could be used for export, as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make their vaccine supplies go further.
Flying cars airport of the future to land in England
Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends
Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation
Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index
Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family
Why onion prices spike between August and November
From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral