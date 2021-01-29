Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 29 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 21:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine's producers said on Twitter on Friday.

Russia has described "Sputnik-Light", which could be used for export, as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make their vaccine supplies go further.

Sputnik V
Coronavirus
Russia
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

