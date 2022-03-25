Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Mariupol residents dying of starvation, says Ukraine

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine entering a month, there are no signs of a resolution. The US and the European Union continue to levy sanctions on Russia, which continues to shrug off threats from the western nations and insist that the operation is to protect its security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to address nations to garner support, insisting that there would be no compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Japan to freeze assets of additional 25 Russian individuals
Japan will freeze the assets of an additional 25 Russian individuals and prohibit exports to 81 Russian organisations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Citizens in Mariupol dying of starvation, says Ukraine
Mariupol City Council calls for help as residents begin to die from starvation. More and more people are left without any food while multiple attempts to create humanitarian corridors and to provide aid have failed as Russian troops continue to violate ceasefire agreements.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Australia imposes sanctions on Belarus president, places more on Russia
Australia on Friday placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family, and 22 Russian individuals, who it called "propagandists and disinformation operatives."
Canada will boost oil exports to replace Russian energy
Canada announced Thursday it will boost oil exports by about five per cent to help address supply shortages faced by allies shunning Russian energy after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Our European friends and allies need Canada and others to step up. They're telling us they need our help in getting off Russian oil and gas in the short term," Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement.
Biden Says Russia Should Be Ejected From G-20
As President Joe Biden met with world leaders in Brussels on a day of rare and intense global diplomacy intended to galvanize nations opposed toRussia’sinvasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have carried out a counteroffensive that has claimed some major successes and altered the dynamic of the fighting.