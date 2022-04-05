Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha 'genocide', says Biden

President Joe Biden on Monday called for war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he'd seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak Tuesday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the conflict in his country, Britain's diplomatic mission announced, the leader's first address to a UN body since Russia invaded on February 24. Stay tuned for more updates.
'Fortnite' maker raises $144 million for Ukraine
Epic committed the "Fortnite" proceeds from the past two weeks to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and said that the Xbox gaming unit of Microsoft is doing the same.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council today
The meeting will now likely be dominated by the weekend discovery of dead bodies in civilian clothing scattered on the streets of Bucha, a town outside Kyiv. Photos of the horrific scene have drawn international condemnation of Russia.
Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha 'genocide', says Biden
Biden's comments to reporters came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found.
