Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: US announces extra $100 million in military aid to Ukraine

Twitter won't recommend Russia govt accounts, will prohibit some POW content
Twitter said on Tuesday it will not recommend Russian government accounts to users as part of a rule change affecting accounts run by states which limit access to the open internet and are engaged in armed interstate conflict.
Harsh Kumar Jain to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine
Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine
US announces extra $100 mn in military aid to Ukraine
"I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional anti-armor systems," Blinken said in a statement.