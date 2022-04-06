Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: US announces extra $100 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States announced Tuesday it will send $100 million in additional anti-armor weapons to Ukraine. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his United States counterpart Anthony Blinken and discussed the situation in Ukraine – just hours after the White House endorsed President Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's warning to India against any bid to raise its import from sanctions-hit Russia. Stay tuned for more updates.
    Twitter won't recommend Russia govt accounts, will prohibit some POW content

    Twitter said on Tuesday it will not recommend Russian government accounts to users as part of a rule change affecting accounts run by states which limit access to the open internet and are engaged in armed interstate conflict.

    Harsh Kumar Jain to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine

    Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine

    US announces extra $100 mn in military aid to Ukraine

    The United States announced Tuesday it will send $100 million in additional anti-armor weapons to Ukraine.

    "I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional anti-armor systems," Blinken said in a statement.