Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war, says Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war, says Kyiv
updated: Apr 16 2022, 08:45 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the fate of the besieged port city of Mariupol in a meeting Friday with the country's military leaders and the heads of its intelligence agencies. Stay tuned for more updates.
08:45
Death toll in Kharkiv shelling rises to 10
At least 10 people have been killed, including a 7-month-old baby, as Russian forces used multiple rocket launchers against the Industrial District of Kharkiv at about 4:30 pm local time.
(The Kyiv Independent)
08:28
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war withRussiaand another 10,000 have been injured.
08:26
Anticipating need for coastal defence, Ukraine Asked for anti-ship missiles
For several weeks, senior Ukrainian officials in Washington and Kyiv have been telling the Pentagon they need anti-ship missiles and other coastal defence weaponry, asking the United States to help them open a new front to turn back the Russian invasion, senior US officials said.
The United States responded, adding coastal defence weapons to an $800-million package announced this week. Senior Pentagon officials also requested in a meeting Wednesday that US military contractors develop proposals for additional anti-ship missiles that the US could provide to the Ukrainians or American allies.
The Ukrainian strike on the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was a stark demonstration of the power of anti-ship missiles launched from the coast, and it showed, a senior Defense Department official said, that Ukraine’s requests for more such weaponry was “very prescient.”
08:11
Mariupol discussed with leaders, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the fate of the besieged port city of Mariupol in a meeting Friday with the country's military leaders and the heads of its intelligence agencies.
“The details cannot be made public now, but we are doing everything we can to save our people,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. (AP)
Death toll in Kharkiv shelling rises to 10
At least 10 people have been killed, including a 7-month-old baby, as Russian forces used multiple rocket launchers against the Industrial District of Kharkiv at about 4:30 pm local time.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war withRussiaand another 10,000 have been injured.
Anticipating need for coastal defence, Ukraine Asked for anti-ship missiles
For several weeks, senior Ukrainian officials in Washington and Kyiv have been telling the Pentagon they need anti-ship missiles and other coastal defence weaponry, asking the United States to help them open a new front to turn back the Russian invasion, senior US officials said.
The United States responded, adding coastal defence weapons to an $800-million package announced this week. Senior Pentagon officials also requested in a meeting Wednesday that US military contractors develop proposals for additional anti-ship missiles that the US could provide to the Ukrainians or American allies.
The Ukrainian strike on the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was a stark demonstration of the power of anti-ship missiles launched from the coast, and it showed, a senior Defense Department official said, that Ukraine’s requests for more such weaponry was “very prescient.”
Mariupol discussed with leaders, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the fate of the besieged port city of Mariupol in a meeting Friday with the country's military leaders and the heads of its intelligence agencies.
“The details cannot be made public now, but we are doing everything we can to save our people,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. (AP)