Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine heads for talks with Russia, plans to discuss humanitarian corridors

Amid heavy fighting around Kharkiv, India asked all its citizens stranded in the city to leave immediately for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16 km from there. Russian troops are inching closer towards the capital of Ukraine, with more soldiers being called in. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the EU for a 'fast-tracked' membership. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
PM Modi interacts with Ukraine returnees in Varanasi
Ukrainian negotiator says plans to discuss humanitarian corridors
Ukraine delegation headed to conflict talks with Russia: Kyiv
IAEA resolution urges Russia to 'cease actions' at Ukraine nuclear sites
Indian students slam 'gutless' govt for offering roses instead of support in Ukraine
A number of Indian students evacuatedfrom Ukraine have criticised the government, claiming that they received little to no help from Indian Embassy officials, with one even slamming the gesture of handing over a rose to returnees.
Russian forces take control of Kherson administrative building: Governor
Ikea terminates operations in Russia, Belarus
Ukraine troops not just defending country but also staging counter-attacks against Russia
UN has raised $1.5 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
'We are being destroyed,' Mariupol city council says
Mariupol city council said Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing bringing supplies or evacuating people.
"They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade, as in the old Leningrad," the council said in a statement.
Russia's Lavrov accuses West of considering 'nuclear war'
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war, one week after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media.
Russia prepared for dialogue with West on security guarantees, says senior diplomat
Russia is prepared for dialogue with the West on security guarantees and strategic stability issues, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told RBC on Thursday.
"We are prepared for dialogue on these issues (security guarantees), as well as on issues related to strategic stability. We regret that our colleagues in Washington made a decision—and announced it several days ago—to suspend these contacts," he pointed out, adding that the US was fully to blame for suspending dialogue.
EU sanctions on Russia starting to have an effect, says official
The European Union's sanctions againstRussiaover its invasion of Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said on Thursday. "We believe that the package of sanctions we've put on the table is quite impressive and is now starting to have the first effects," the official said.
"Take the economic side, we have the Moscow stock exchange being closed since Monday. The depreciation of the rouble is also quite impressive. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20 per cent also," the official said.
Major General of Russian army killed in Ukraine
A Russian MajorGeneral, identified as Andrei Sukhovetskiy, has been killed in Ukraine.
(NEXTA)
A Moroccan student studying in Ukraine and fleeing the war holds his dog after arriving at Mohammed V airport in Casablanca
(AFP Photo)
Indian students embrace their family members upon arrival in the country
(PTI Photo)
Moroccan students embrace their family members after fleeing Ukraine
(AFP Photo)
Russia warns West against further escalation
Moscow warned the West against further escalating tensions with it, Interfax news agency quotedRussia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.
Russian rouble falls to record lows after ratings downgrades
The Russian rouble slid further on Thursday, hitting record lows against the dollar and euro, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgradedRussia's sovereign debt to "junk" status citing the impact of Western sanctions.
At 2 pm, the rouble was more than 10 per centweaker against the dollar at 117.5 and had lost over 7 per cent against the euro to trade at 124.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded above 110 to the dollar in Moscow.
Ukraine shoots down Russian aircraft
Ukraine's air defence shot down a Russian fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 flying over Irpin, a satellite city of Kyiv.
(The Kyiv Independent)
149 repatriated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga
A total of 149 people have returned from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, says Karnataka nodal officer Manoj Rajan. Of them, 63 are returning or have returned today.
External affairs ministry holds meeting on Ukraine
Aluminium at record high, nickel scales 11-year peak on Russian supply woes
Aluminium prices climbed to an all-time high on Thursday, while nickel surged to its highest in 11 years asRussia's invasion of Ukraine prompted further sanctions on Moscow, raising trader concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose more than 3 per centto a record high of $3,691.50 a tonne. LME nickel climbed 6.1 per cent to $27,470 a tonne, after hitting its highest since April 2011 at $27,815 a tonne.
Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia, says Orban
Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions againstRussiaand the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount given the war in Ukraine, which Hungary condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Captured Russian occupant confirms orders to shoot at civilians
Captured Russian occupant confirms that he received the task to shoot at civilians, according to a video posted by NEXTAon Twitter.
Oil depot in Chernihiv on fire after being hit during shelling
'Can we ask Putin to stop the war?' CJI Ramana on plea to evacuate Indians from Ukraine
Hearing a plea seeking direction to the Indian government for evacuating all Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana had to ask the petitioner, "What can the court do? Can we issue a direction to the President of Russia to stop the war?"
India's February sunoil imports fall as war disrupts shipments
India's sunflower oil imports in February plunged 54 per cent from a month earlier as shipments from the Black Sea region were hit afterRussiainvaded Ukraine, while palm oil imports in the month fell 15 per cent because of higher prices, three dealers told Reuters.
Russia starts training exercise to deploy anti-aircraft missiles
Spotify shuts Russia offices
Spotify closes its office in Russia indefinitely in response to what the music streaming service described as Russia’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”
(The Kyiv Independent)
Military faculty building in Sumy shelled
A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian forces, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Fourth IAF aircraft lands near Delhi
The fourth flight of the Indian Air Force C-17 from Bucharest landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad around 8.15 am. As many as 180 passengers, mostly students, were on board. The flight is part of the Government of India's massive airlift effort under 'Operation Ganga.'
Lavrov says Russia did not expect sanctions on athletes, journalists
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said,"Russia was ready for sanctions, but Moscow did not expect them to be imposed on athletes, journalists, representatives of the cultural sphere."
(NEXTA)
Ukraine ministry launches app to notify citizens about air strikes
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched an app with air alert notifications.The app is already available in Google Play Store and AppStore.
(NEXTA)
Russia imposes 30% commission on forex purchases by individuals, say brokers
Russia's central bank has imposed a 30 per cent commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges, brokers told Reuters, citing a letter from the regulator.
The central bank has not immediately replied to a request for comment.
Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets
Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.
Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.2 per cent, by 9.45 am.
Moody's downgrades Russia's ratings to B3
Credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday it has downgraded Russia's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 from Baa3, citing severe sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia. The ratings remain on review for further downgrade, it said.
Russia blocks independent news outlets, social media, says US
The United States accusedRussiaon Wednesday of launching a "full war on media freedom and the truth" by blocking independent news outlets and preventing Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia’sgovernment is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’scitizens rely on to access independent information and opinions," the State Department said in a statement.
Ukrainian vessel hit by missile
Kyiv explosions caught on camera
External affairs ministry responds to reports of Indians being held hostage
"Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine. We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday. We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," MEA said in a statement.
(ANI)
UN estimates civilian deaths at 752
The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said as of midnight on March 1, it has recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Air raid alerts issued in Kyiv
Amazon CEO pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine
Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.
'Russia's friends: North Korea, Eritrea, Syria, Belarus and no one else'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made the comment in reference to the only countries that voted against a resolution at the UN General Assembly calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Three IAF aircraft land at Hindon air base, in Ghaziabad near Delhi
Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.
"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.
Modi, Putin discuss evacuation of Indians from Ukraine as fighting intensifies
As fighting escalated in Ukraine, especially its second-largest city Kharkiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the situation in the war ravaged nation which India has asked its nationals to leave "immediately", an official statement said on Wednesday night.
At border, Ukrainian soldiers treated them like 'puppets', says student who returned to MP
An Indian woman student who returned home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday claimed that Ukrainian soldiers bullied them at the Polish border and treated them like "puppets."
227 civilian deaths in Ukraine since invasion, says UN
The UN said Wednesday that it had recorded nearly 230 civilian deaths in Ukraine, including 15 children, since Russia's full-scale invasion began, warning that the true toll was likely far higher.
Moscow says Ukraine took Indians hostage, stopped them from leaving Kharkiv via Russia; Kyiv wants truce first
Even as New Delhi and Moscow are working together to evacuate citizens of India stranded in the war zone of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine through Russia, the move has apparently hit a hitch, with the two warring sides blaming each other.
