Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine heads for talks with Russia, plans to discuss humanitarian corridors

Amid heavy fighting around Kharkiv, India asked all its citizens stranded in the city to leave immediately for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16 km from there. Russian troops are inching closer towards the capital of Ukraine, with more soldiers being called in. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the EU for a 'fast-tracked' membership. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.