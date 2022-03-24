Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin going to G20 'a step too far', says Australia PM

Ukraine's leader called for solidarity on Thursday, a month since Russia's invasion began, warning he would see who sells out at summits in Europe where bolstering sanctions and NATO is planned but restrictions on energy could prove divisive. US President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels for meetings of the alliance, G7 and EU over a conflict that began on Feb. 24 and has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee the country. Stay tuned for updates
Is a global recession the price for punishing Putin?
Hanging tough against Vladimir Putin was never going to be cost free. Energy prices are soaring, firms are pulling out of Russia and those that stay are at risk of nationalisation. There’s concern about global food supplies. Recession chatter has started, even as the world economy is still mopping up from the last one. It would be foolish to discount a fresh slump — if it isn’t already upon us.
Putin going to G20 'a step too far': Australia PM
Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit with other world leaders at this year's G20 summit would be "a step too far", Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.
Putin has already been invited to the G20 heads of state summit in November by this year's host Jakarta, and he intends to be there, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said this week.
But Morrison objected, citing Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.
"I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries," he said. - AFP.
Ukraine uses facial recognition on dead Russia soldiers
Ukraine is using facial recognition software to identify the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in combat and to trace their families to inform them of their deaths, Ukraine's vice prime minister told Reuters.
US says Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine
The United States on Wednesday said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Washington's conclusion was based on a 'careful review' of available information from public and intelligence sources.
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine
The 15-member UN Security Council has failed to adopt a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
Two members (Russia and China) voted in favour of the text and 13 others abstained. The text submitted by Russia was rejected, Xinhua news agency reported.
A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the US to be adopted.
Russia's draft resolution expresses grave concern about reports of civilian casualties and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine, including the growing number of internally displaced persons and refugees.
Russia announces expulsion of US diplomats in retaliation
Russia has said it is expelling US diplomats in response to Washington's recent expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United Nations (UN).
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that it summoned a senior diplomat of the US embassy in Moscow on Wednesday and declared a list of American diplomats "persona non grata", Xinhua news agency reported.