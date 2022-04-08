Russia's Lavrov says Belarus should become security guarantor for Ukraine

'Belarus should become security guarantor for Ukraine'

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 08 2022
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 21:13 ist

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Belarus should provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, once Kyiv affirms its neutral status.

"At the request of the Ukrainian side, its neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status should be accompanied by security guarantees," Lavrov said.

"We proposed that the Republic of Belarus should, of course, be among such guarantor countries." 

