Russia's Lavrov says Belarus should become security guarantor for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Belarus should provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, once Kyiv affirms its neutral status.
"At the request of the Ukrainian side, its neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status should be accompanied by security guarantees," Lavrov said.
"We proposed that the Republic of Belarus should, of course, be among such guarantor countries."
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube