Russia's SIG tanker in Black Sea damaged as result of drone attack

Russia's SIG tanker in Black Sea damaged by drone

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 11:47 ist
Russian Flag. Credit: iStock Photo

The engine room of Russia's SIG tanker near Crimea was damaged as a result of a sea drone attack, Russia's Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said early on Saturday.

"The SIG tanker ... received a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, preliminarily as a result of a sea drone attack," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties, it said. 

Russia
World news
Black Sea
Ukraine

