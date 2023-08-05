Russia's SIG tanker in Black Sea damaged as result of drone attack

The engine room of Russia's SIG tanker near Crimea was damaged as a result of a sea drone attack, Russia's Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said early on Saturday.
"The SIG tanker ... received a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, preliminarily as a result of a sea drone attack," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.
There were no casualties, it said.
