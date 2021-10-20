Flu vaccine can be given with Moderna Covid jab: Sanofi

Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna's Covid-19 shot

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 20 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 22:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Sanofi SA's flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing study data.

The study supports the current recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and Covid-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously. The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

flu
Vaccine
Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine

