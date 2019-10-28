Saudi Arabia praises Washington over death of Baghdadi

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 28 2019, 17:48pm ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2019, 17:57pm ist
Chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia praised the US administration for the raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state news agency SPA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

The United States says Baghdadi was killed in a raid in Syria. The Saudi official said Riyadh continues to work with its allies, including the United States, in fighting terrorism.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Saudi Arabia
Washington
Syria
United States
Islamic State
Comments (+)
 