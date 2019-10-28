Saudi Arabia praises Washington over death of Baghdadi

Saudi Arabia praised the US administration for the raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state news agency SPA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.
The United States says Baghdadi was killed in a raid in Syria. The Saudi official said Riyadh continues to work with its allies, including the United States, in fighting terrorism.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)