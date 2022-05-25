South Korea, US security advisers hold talks after North Korea fires salvo of missiles

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with South Korea National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles, the White House said late on Tuesday.
"They both condemned the DPRK's destabilising ballistic missile tests and committed to continue building on their close coordination. Mr Sullivan also reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to the defense of the ROK," the White House said in a statement.
Also Read — North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul military says
North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), after US President Joe Biden left Asia following a trip in which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.
