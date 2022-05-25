S Korea, US hold talks after North Korea fires missiles

South Korea, US security advisers hold talks after North Korea fires salvo of missiles

North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)

  • May 25 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 15:34 ist
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul . Credit: AFP Photo

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with South Korea National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles, the White House said late on Tuesday.

"They both condemned the DPRK's destabilising ballistic missile tests and committed to continue building on their close coordination. Mr Sullivan also reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to the defense of the ROK," the White House said in a statement.

Also Read — North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul military says

North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), after US President Joe Biden left Asia following a trip in which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

