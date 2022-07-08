Speak Out: July 8, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday finally agreed to step down as Conservative Party leader, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier, according to reports from Downing Street.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered
Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid
Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion
Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says
'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday