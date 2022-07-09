Sri Lanka PM summons urgent cabinet meet after president flees

Lanka PM convenes cabinet urgently after prez flees

Wickremesinghe, who is next in line of succession if Rajapaksa resigns, invited political party leaders to join the meeting

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 09 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 16:14 ist
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to a potential power vacuum after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence Saturday.

Wickremesinghe, who is next in line of succession if Rajapaksa resigns, invited political party leaders to join the meeting and also asked for parliament to be convened urgently to discuss the crisis, his office said in a statement.

