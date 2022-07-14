Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa heads to Singapore in private aircraft

Lanka Prez Rajapaksa heads to Singapore in pvt aircraft

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 12:59 ist
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left from Male for Singapore in a special aircraft, according to Sri Lankan media reports. 

Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airline flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.

Escaping Sri Lankan President faced protests in the Maldives Wednesday with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe heaven.

Sri Lankan expatriates carrying flags and placards denounced Rajapaksa, who fled his country early Wednesday after protesters overran his Colombo residence at the weekend over the worsening economic crisis in the South Asian nation.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.

More to follow...

