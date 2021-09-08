Taliban supreme leader tells new govt to uphold sharia

Taliban supreme leader tells new govt to uphold sharia law in first message since takeover

Akhundzada told Afghans that the new leadership would ensure "lasting peace, prosperity and development"

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 08 2021, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 04:13 ist
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban's secretive supreme leader on Tuesday told the newly appointed government to uphold sharia law, in his first message since the hardline movement swept to power.

"I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country," Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never been seen in public, said in a statement released in English.

Akhundzada told Afghans that the new leadership would ensure "lasting peace, prosperity and development", adding that "people should not try to leave the country".

"The Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone," he said.

Read | Taliban appoint UN-sanctioned Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund leader of new govt

"All will take part in strengthening the system and Afghanistan and in this way, we will rebuild our war-torn country."

Akhundzada's public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, but the group has shed some light on his whereabouts following its takeover of Afghanistan.

"He is present in Kandahar," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said after they seized power.

Another spokesman had said Akhundzada was due to make a public appearance "soon".

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
Kabul
World news

What's Brewing

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 