Thailand reports new COVID-19 death, toll at 1,245

Thailand reports new COVID-19 death, toll at 1,245

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Mar 28 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 15:38 ist
A woman wearing a mask waits for customers at an empty food stall during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chinatown, Bangkok. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thailand reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and six deaths.

The new cases include 39 patients linked to previous cases, 17 new cases deemed to be imported ones, and 53 awaiting investigation, Anupong Sujariyakul, an expert in preventive medicine at the Disease Control Department, told reporters.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The government urged people to stay home and introduced a state of emergency earlier this week, banning foreigners and closing public facilities and businesses in major cities until April 30.

Essential businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies remain open, but commercial banks will be closed this weekend before they are reopen on Monday.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"If we don't do anything, the number until end of April may exceed 3,500 cases," Anupong said.

Bangkok has the highest total number of coronavirus cases at 534, while the southern provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani have a total of 79 cases, health ministry data showed.

Narathiwat and Pattani are in lockdown while several other provinces have issued orders to restrict the operating times of 24-hour convenience stores. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Thailand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 