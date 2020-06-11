Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports no new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jun 11 2020
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 10:42 ist

Thailand on Thursday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,125 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

It was the first time in nearly three weeks that no cases were reported and the 17th day without a local transmission. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

There are 2,987 patients who have recovered, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

