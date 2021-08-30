'Threat to Kabul airport remains real and specific'

Threat to Kabul airport remains 'real' and 'specific', says Pentagon

US Army Major General Hank Taylor said more than 1.22 lakh people have been evacuated from Kabul so far

AFP
  • Aug 30 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 21:13 ist
The United States is scheduled to complete the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday. Credit: AFP Photo

The threat to Kabul airport remains "real" and "specific" as the United States winds down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

"We're in a particularly dangerous time right now," Kirby told reporters. "The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific."

US Army Major General Hank Taylor said more than 1.22 lakh people have been evacuated from Kabul so far including 5,400 Americans.

The United States is scheduled to complete the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Pentagon
Afghanistan
Taliban
Kabul
World news

