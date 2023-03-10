Three shot, wounded in possible Tel Aviv 'terrorist' attack

Three people were shot and wounded in Tel Aviv on Thursday night in what Israeli police said could be "a terrorist attack".

The shooting took place on Dizengoff Avenue, a popular nightlife spot in the centre of Tel Aviv, where a Palestinian attack killed three people in April 2022.

Police said "a suspect shot at a pedestrian before being neutralised by officers", while Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response service said the three wounded were rushed to hospital.

"We evacuated the three with gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition, one seriously wounded, and one lightly wounded," Magen David Adom director Eli Bin told Israel's Kan television.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on an official visit to Rome, wished "a speedy recovery to the injured", in a brief televised statement.