'Covid-19 vaccine for Americans to be ready by April'

Trump says he expects to have coronavirus vaccine for every American by April

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 19 2020, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 02:02 ist

President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump told a news conference.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said the distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of it being approved by federal health regulators.

"In a short time we'll have a safe and effective vaccine and we'll defeat the virus," Trump said.

He has previously said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Can work from home increase your tax burden?

Can work from home increase your tax burden?

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

IPL 2020: Hindi-dominant anthem upsets RCB fans

IPL 2020: Hindi-dominant anthem upsets RCB fans

 