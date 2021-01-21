Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 21 2021, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 07:37 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Because it's private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him," he said.

It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

