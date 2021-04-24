Turkey 'entirely rejects' US recognition of Armenian genocide

Turkey 'rejects' US recognition of Armenian genocide

  • Apr 24 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:43 ist
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Turkey "entirely rejects" US President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, minutes after Biden's declaration.

Biden on Saturday said the killings of Armenians constituted genocide, a historic declaration that is set to infuriate Turkey and further strain frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

"We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice," Cavusoglu said on Twitter. "We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."

