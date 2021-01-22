UK Covid R number falls sharply, likely below 1: Govt

UK Covid-19 R number falls sharply, likely below 1, government says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 22 2021, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 21:17 ist
Nuns arrive at Lord's Cricket Ground to receive the coronavirus vaccine, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, January 22, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The estimated Covid-19 R number in the UK has dropped sharply and is likely to be below one, the British health ministry said on Friday, with the pandemic estimated to be shrinking by as much as 4% a day.

The latest R estimate for the whole of the UK is between 0.8 and 1.0, down from a range of 1.2 to 1.3 last week, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people.

The growth rate estimate for the UK is between -4% and -1%, the health ministry said. Last week it was estimated to be growing by +2% to +5%. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
United Kingdom

