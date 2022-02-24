UK PM Johnson 'appalled' by events in Ukraine

UK PM Johnson appalled by events in Ukraine, he says in tweet

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 24 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 12:43 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss next steps.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine," Johnson said in a tweet.

UK
Boris Johnson
Russia
Ukraine
World news

