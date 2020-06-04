UK PM tells Trump 'no place' for racist violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Donald Trump on Wednesday that racist violence has no place in society, saying he was "sickened and appalled" by the death of George Floyd during an arrest.
"My message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States, from the UK..., and I'm sure it's an opinion shared by the overwhelming majority of people around the world, is that racism, racist violence has no place in our society," Johnson told reporters.
