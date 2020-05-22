17% of Londoners have COVID-19 antibodies

UK tests reveal 17% of Londoners have COVID-19 antibodies

AP
AP, London,
  • May 22 2020, 00:05 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 00:12 ist
AP/PTI file photo

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says results of a government antibody surveillance study suggest that 17 per cent of people in London and around 5 per cent of the rest of the country have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

He said Thursday that the government has signed contracts to supply 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott. The tests will start to be rolled out next week, starting with health care workers, patients and nursing home residents.

He also said that the government is trialing a new, faster swab test that would tell people if they currently have the coronavirus. The new test would return results in 20 minutes.

Official figures show that the death toll involving those tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain has reached 36,042, an increase of 338 from the previous day's figures.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Kingdom
testing
Coronavirus
COVID-19
London

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 