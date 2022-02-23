UK to provide Ukraine with further military support

UK to provide Ukraine with further military support: PM Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 23 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 18:32 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain will provide further military support to Ukraine, including lethal defensive weapons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid," Johnson told parliament. 

