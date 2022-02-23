UK to provide Ukraine with further military support: PM Johnson

Britain will provide further military support to Ukraine, including lethal defensive weapons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid," Johnson told parliament.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai
Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast
Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine
KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances
Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty
Brush up on your homestay etiquette
In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage
DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?
'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents