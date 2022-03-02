Ukraine has enough funds for current spending despite war: Finance Minister

Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday, noting international support amid Russian invasion of his country.
"We have huge international support... We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries and financial support for the Army," Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bonds.
