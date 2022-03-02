Ukraine has enough for current spending: Finance Min

Ukraine has enough funds for current spending despite war: Finance Minister

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 02 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 14:53 ist
Fighters of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stand guard on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv on March 2, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday, noting international support amid Russian invasion of his country.

"We have huge international support... We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries and financial support for the Army," Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bonds. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
Funds
World news

What's Brewing

Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders

Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions

Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions

Facelift for Empire Theatre

Facelift for Empire Theatre

DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'

DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

 