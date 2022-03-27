Ukraine insists on security guarantees at peace talks with Russia: Negotiator

Ukraine insists on security guarantees in peace talks

According to the negotiator, the future of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk should be decided only by the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia

IANS
IANS, Kyiv,
  • Mar 27 2022, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 06:47 ist
Pro-Russian troops in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Kyiv insists on a system of security guarantees for Ukraine as one of the key elements of negotiations with Russia, the presidential press service reported.

During an interview with German media, Podolyak on Saturday stressed that such a system "is impossible without the participation of the US in the first place."

According to the negotiator, the future of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk should be decided only by the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read — 'Are you afraid of Moscow?' Zelenskyy queries West in plea for arms

He called on Ukraine's partners to provide air defence systems, give weapons to "adequately help" Kyiv, adding that sanctions, such as oil embargoes and restrictions on financial transactions, are also needed.

Earlier this March, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may hold talks soon.

However, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said it is too early to talk about a meeting between the two presidents, as there is no breakthrough yet in the peace talks. Ukrainian and Russian delegations held three rounds of peace talks in-person in Belarus since February 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 in a video conference.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

