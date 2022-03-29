Ukraine offers neutrality in exchange for security guarantees at Russia talks

Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases, Ukrainian negotiators said on Tuesday.
The proposals would also include a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea and could come into force only in the event of a complete ceasefire, the negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand
Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap
10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed
Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons
More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine
Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet