Ukraine says 78 children have been killed since Russia invaded

Ukraine says 78 children killed since Russia invaded

That represents around 200,000 additional refugees since the International Organisation for Migration's last report through to March 10

  • Mar 11 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 17:05 ist
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive in Medyka. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 78 children have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Friday.

She said fighting around the southern city of Mariupol, the eastern town of Volnovakha and the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region meant the authorities had not been able to establish how many people had been killed or wounded in those places.

