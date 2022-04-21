'Some bodies with signs of torture found outside Kyiv'

Ukraine says 9 bodies found outside Kyiv, some 'with signs of torture'

AFP
AFP,
  Apr 21 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 14:22 ist

The bodies of nine civilians, some showing signs of torture, have been found in the town of Borodyanka outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a senior police official said.

"These people were killed by the occupiers and some show signs of torture. I want to emphasise that these people were civilians. The Russian military knowingly shot civilians who did not put up any resistance," the head of the police in the Kyiv region said overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

 

 

 

Ukraine
Russia
Ukraine-Russia

