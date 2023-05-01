Ukraine ministry deletes tweet depicting Goddess Kali

Ukraine's defence ministry deletes tweet allegedly depicting Goddess Kali following online outrage

Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2023, 02:42 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 02:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A tweet posted by Ukraine's defence ministry purportedly showing an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume triggered online outrage following which the post was deleted.

The Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption "Work of Art", triggering angry reactions from many Indian Twitter users who accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians. 

Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention.

Also Read | Ukrainian strike on Russian village kills four: Governor

"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted one user.

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's defence ministry.

