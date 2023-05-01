Ukraine's defence ministry deletes tweet allegedly depicting Goddess Kali following online outrage

A tweet posted by Ukraine's defence ministry purportedly showing an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume triggered online outrage following which the post was deleted.
The Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption "Work of Art", triggering angry reactions from many Indian Twitter users who accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians.
Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention.
Also Read | Ukrainian strike on Russian village kills four: Governor
"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted one user.
Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's defence ministry.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pakodanomics is the new economics
A wallet of candies
As India greys, care economy blooms
Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday
Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram
100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka