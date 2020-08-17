United Kingdom launches 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India

The UK government has launched a 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the most acute global challenges like Covid-19 and the threat to the environment.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the initiative builds on the Indian and British prime ministers' commitment to bring together the best minds from both countries under the UK-India Tech Partnership to deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth as well as to collaborate on some of the world's biggest challenges.

The UK government has launched a 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the most acute global challenges like Covid-19 and the threat to the environment, it said.

The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in Karnataka and the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research and development proposals for tackling Covid-19 or which promote a greener planet.

At least 12 grants up to 2,50,000 pounds are expected to be awarded.

Applicants are required to submit bids as an academia-industry consortium, ideally with an international member. The deadline for submitting two-page concept notes is August 31 and further details are available on the website, the statement said.

"The UK and India have a strong history of research and innovation. Both Covid-19 and climate change demonstrate that the most urgent challenges are global. Never has there been a greater need for academia, business and government to accelerate innovation, and for nations to collaborate to save lives and build a better future," said High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton.

Karen McLuskie, the head of UK-India Tech Partnership, British High Commission, said this fund aims to get behind the innovation heroes, whether they are working to battle the virus or the even greater looming global threat: climate change.

"We are proud to work with India, as twin world leaders in the development and adoption of emerging tech for the benefit of all," McLuskie said.