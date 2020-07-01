'UK to continue to have constructive ties with Chinese'

United Kingdom will continue to have constructive ties with Chinese firms, says PM's spokesman

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 01 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 20:35 ist

Britain will continue to have a constructive relationship with Chinese companies working and investing in the country, but the strong ties between London and Beijing do not come at any price, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We have a strong and constructive relationship with China in many areas ... But this relationship does not come at any price. It has always been the case that where we have concerns we raise them, and where we need to intervene, then we will," the spokesman told reporters.

"We'll continue to have a constructive relationship with Chinese firms working and investing in the United Kingdom," he said, adding that a review into the implications of the latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei will be completed shortly.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson
Britain

What's Brewing

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 