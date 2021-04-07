Potentially useful step: US on nuclear talks with Iran

US calls Iran indirect nuclear talks constructive, potentially useful step

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 07 2021, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 02:18 ist
Credit: iStock File Photo

The United States on Tuesday described indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as a constructive, and potentially useful, step toward both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

"These discussions in Vienna, even though we are not meeting directly with the Iranians, as we have said, it is a welcome step, it is a constructive step, it is a potentially useful step as we seek to determine what it is that the Iranians are prepared to do to return to compliance ... and, as a result, what we might need to do to return to compliance ourselves," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at his daily briefing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Iran
Nuclear deal

What's Brewing

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 