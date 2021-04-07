US calls Iran indirect nuclear talks constructive, potentially useful step

The United States on Tuesday described indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as a constructive, and potentially useful, step toward both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

"These discussions in Vienna, even though we are not meeting directly with the Iranians, as we have said, it is a welcome step, it is a constructive step, it is a potentially useful step as we seek to determine what it is that the Iranians are prepared to do to return to compliance ... and, as a result, what we might need to do to return to compliance ourselves," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at his daily briefing.